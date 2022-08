I fly in the High Desert of Southern California. We often get very strong, gusty winds. While practicing approaches, I heard this interaction between tower and a C-17 crew, also practicing.

Tower: “…wind 200 at 25 gusting to 37, cleared for the option Runway 17.”

C-17 Pilot after acknowledging information: “Does the wind always blow like this?”

Tower: No (pause), sometimes it blows hard.

George White