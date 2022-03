On the subject of favorite fixes, when I got my instrument rating of course I spent lots of time planning trips. One such theoretical trip was a return to Bowman Field (KLOU), where my wife and I had enjoyed a trip a couple years ago.

When I pulled up the approaches I nearly fell out of my chair. The RNAV 24 approach was amusing with the IAF and FAF named “NUNYA” and “BNNUS” respectively.

Jim Kleiss

Champaign, Illinois