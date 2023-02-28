Short Final: What I Mean

I was flying into David Wayne Hooks Airport, north of Houston. Hooks is a busy airport with business jets and constant flight training, both initial and advanced. Thus, the controllers there must be sharp and keep their sense of humor as they deal with both students and experienced pros in Gulfstreams.

I was on approach to Runway 17R with a stiff breeze out of the southwest. I laughed out loud when I heard:

Trainer 67: “Hooks Tower, Trainer 67. I’m, uh, 10 miles, uh west of the airport. I have Information Kilo and, uh, student pilot.”

Tower: “Trainer 67, make right traffic for Runway 35L.”

Trainer 67: “Okay, right traffic for Runway 35L.” Short pause, then, “Uh, Tower, um, how’s that gonna work?”

Tower, feigning an aggravated tone: “Trainer 67, you are cleared to do what I mean, not what I said. Make right traffic for Runway 17R.”

Trainer 67: “Okay, I can do that, as long as right traffic for Runway 17R is

what you mean.”

Sal Cruz

Watsonville, California