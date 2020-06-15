Short Final: Weather Ahead

A while ago I had the following exchange with Kansas City Center as I first checked in.
Me: “Kansas City Center, Conquest 425 Delta Delta, at 5000 feet, looking at the weather ahead.”
Center: “425 Delta Delta climb and maintain 15,000. Salina altimeter 29.90.”
Me: “15,000, 29.90. Request current heading for 15 miles for weather. 425 Delta Delta.”
Center: “425 Delta Delta, roger, I’m showing weather from present position to just short of your destination.”
Long pause.
Center: “425 Delta Delta, so your plan is to fly up there through all that weather?”
Me: (wondering what Center was looking at that I’m not seeing) “Affirmative. 425 Delta Delta.”
Center: (in a hearty, good luck wishing tone) “Oookayyyy!”
I had a smooth ride all the way home. Go figure.
Steve Meissner
Hospers, IA