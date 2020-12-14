Short Final: Toward UNVIL

Recently, we were on a flight from Boston to Teterboro, in our Phenom 300, nearing our approach to Teterboro. The frequency was busy, as New York Approach had combined Newark operations and Teterboro operations on one frequency. We were called by Approach:

New York Approach: “Phenom 8EJ, descend and maintain 4000, … (unreadable) UNVIL.”

UNVIL is our initial approach fix into Teterboro. Neither I nor my wife who was flying in the right seat could tell if the controller said “expect UNVIL” or “direct UNVIL” so we had to ask.

The New York Approach controller came back in his thickest New York accent, “Phenom 8EJ, if you would get yourselves pointed toward UNVIL right this second, it would be just peachy.”

Phil Fernandez

Palo Alto, CA