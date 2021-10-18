Short Final: Texas Weather

There are many stories about the horrible freeze we had in Texas this year, but I think this one of the funniest.

I planned a flight to McAllen, TX, from the Lago Vista Rusty Allen Airport in the Austin area, and the runway was frozen over and covered with snow. Having grown up in North Dakota, I was, of course, undeterred. I pushed my Viking through the muck and was off. There was a low stratus layer at 3000 feet. so I called Austin Approach for a pop‑up clearance. I dialed in the frequency and heard nothing. I waited a few moments then said, “Austin Approach, November 51 Lima Hotel.”

“51 Lima Hotel, Austin Approach. I see you filed a flight plan for McAllen yesterday. Weather too bad, eh?”

I replied, “How did you know that?”

He said, “Well, you are the only person I’ve talked to in three days!”

I stifled a laugh and said, “Suppose I could get a pop‑up through this layer?”

He said, “Sure, would you like a clearance direct KMFE?”

This never happens as the route goes through San Antonio and many MOAs on the way. I guess it was my lucky day.

David Alger

Lago Vista, TX