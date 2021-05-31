Short Final: Switching To Guns

Returning from Montgomery Field, California, to my home field of Boulder City, Nevada, l was north of Palm Springs when l overheard this exchange:
Los Angeles Center: “Shooter One One, you have an RJ at your 12 o’clock, five miles and a 1000 feet below, opposite direction.”
Shooter One One: “Looking for traffic.”
Center: “RJ123 you have a single F‑18 at your 12 o’clock, five miles and a 1000 feet above, opposite direction.”
RJ123: “Roger. Switching to guns.”
No response from Center but l imagined they were having a good laugh like l was.
Darrel Davidson
Boulder City, NV