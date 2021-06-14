Short Final: Rush

The ROLLN 2 arrival into Cleveland‑Hopkins International has some notable fixes, such as ROLLN, STOHN, JANYS, JPLIN, plus a few others. Recently I was flying over southwestern Virginia on an Angel Flight mission, and I overheard the following:

Center: “Airliner 123, I’ll clear you direct GEDDY if you can tell me who it’s named after.”

The airliner must’ve answered correctly (I was on a different frequency, and could only hear the controller), as he indeed was cleared direct to GEDDY. A short conversation then ensued about how the controller is a big Rush fan.

Philip Rash

Durham, NC