Short Final: Proud Father

Editorial Staff
0

Heard over Lake Michigan this summer:

TBM 123: “Chicago Center TBM 123 with an unusual request when you have a minute.”

Chicago Center: “TBM 123 go ahead.”

TBM 123: “There is a SkyWest aircraft on the frequency, just behind me, also en route to Grand Rapids, and I am the very proud father of the new First Officer on board. Would you mind if I said hi?”

Chicago Center: “TBM 123 the frequency is yours.”

TBM 123: “Hi sweetheart, fly safe.”

Chicago Center: “Way to go, dad.”

Many hurrahs and other comments followed.

James Michaels

Waukesha, Wisconsin