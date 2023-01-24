Short Final: Out The Window

I was monitoring the tower frequency at a Kentucky class D one morning and overheard the following dialogue:
Helicopter 1234: “Tower, helicopter 1234 at helicopter parking base of tower. Present position departure northbound VFR.”
Tower: “Helicopter 1234 cleared as requested.”
Helicopter 1234: “Helicopter 1234 lifting.”
Tower: “Helicopter 1234, where are you located?”
Helicopter 1234 (in the southern Kentucky drawl): “Helicopter 1234 at helicopter parking base of the tower. Can’t you see out them windows up there?”
Tower responded with laughter.
Brett Sullivan
Salem, Illinois