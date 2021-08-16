Short Final: Oshkosh Short

Many moons ago I was flying into Denver’s Centennial airport when tower asked me if I could make a short approach. As full of confidence as a low-time pilot could be, I replied, “Certainly, you want Oshkosh short?”

Tower answered, “Sure, show me some of that Oshkosh stuff!”

I turned base to final a little hot and tried to get it down, with the usual results. Combined with some gusty winds I think I made about 4 touchdowns heading in the general direction of the runway before getting it wrestled under control. Tower comes back on frequency, “Well, that was really something, all right…” and I replied “Yep – just the same way I did it at Oshkosh!”

Greg Niehues