Short Final: Northbound

On the first day of 2020, I was flying from Phoenix Sky Harbor to San Francisco International Airport. There were bad rides everywhere and too many aircraft missing radio calls from the LA Center controller who had already mentioned several times how he didn’t have time for missed clearances, when I heard the following exchange:

Air Canada: “LA Center, what’s your best ride northbound?”

LA Center (in a dry monotone): “Interstate 5.”

Air Canada: “We’re looking at that but it seems a little backed up at the moment. Anything better?”

LA Center: “FL320 and below, and thanks for appreciating the sarcasm.”

Philip Kennedy

Holland, MI