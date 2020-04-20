Short Final: Migratory

On a nice fall afternoon, I was returning to my home airport after a Missouri Pilots Association board meeting. Another member was about 10 minutes ahead of me, and we were both on flight following with Kansas City Center. I heard Center give my friend a traffic advisory as we were nearing Kansas City.

Center: “Warrior 1234, be advised numerous targets maneuvering 12 o’clock, 15 miles.”

Warrior: “Roger. Could those be migratory waterfowl?”

Center: “No, ma’am, not unless they’re equipped with transponders.”

Chris St. Germain

Kansas City, MO