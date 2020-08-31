Short Final: Leg Room

I was flying home during the COVID‑19 pandemic, when the following took place:

Spirit 936: “Atlantic City Approach, Spirit 936, 5000.”

Atlantic City Approach: “Spirit 936, descend and maintain 3000, direct PRSTY. And if you don’t mind me asking, what’s your passenger count today?”

Spirit 936: “We only have 2 passengers on board.”

Me: “Only 2 passengers and they still don’t have enough leg room!”

Unknown: “Ouch. But sometimes the truth hurts.”

Of course, Spirit Airlines is a discount carrier famous for their terrible seat pitch.

Dave Landset

Ocean City, NJ