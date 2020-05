On a beautiful day last fall we were flying a practice ILS at Winnipeg International Airport. We had been cleared for a low approach when I asked the tower:

Me: Does the local airport authority charge the $10.00 landing fee if one does a touch and go?

Tower: I don’t know but I will check.

Unknown Voice: They charge $20.00 if you bounce.

Tower: (Laughing) You have already been logged in as a low approach. It is your option.

We were chuckling as we did a touch and go.

David Lamb