Short Final: Landing Fees

I was flying up to New York several years ago to the U.S. Open tennis tournament. Having an idea of the massive traffic in the area, I studied the arrival to LaGuardia Airport and had it all punched into my GPS. Getting very close, flying IFR in my single‑engine airplane, I was feeling pretty proud of myself for clicking off the waypoints when I received the following from approach:
New York Approach: “November 51 lima hotel, do you know what the landing fees are at LaGuardia?”
I caught my breath and said: “No, I don’t.”
Approach: “They are over $250.”
This was many years ago.
Approach (continued): “Maybe you’d rather go to Teterbobo?”
Me: “Ah that would be great but I’ll have to do some re‑routing.”
Approach: “That’s ok, just take a 340 heading and I’ll vector you.”
What a relief! I was thinking that controller really rescued my wallet.
David Alger
Lago Vista, Texas