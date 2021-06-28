Short Final: Heading Home

Controllers at New York TRACON are known for being all business and taking no prisoners. Likewise, “unable, remain on the airway,” is the typical reply to a request for a shortcut. I was about 80 miles from my destination, on the preferred routing, which involves a couple of victor routes and passage through two more approach facilities (Bradley and Providence) before I would arrive at my destination.

Me: “Good morning New York, Angel Flight 1818.”

New York Departure: “Angel Flight 1818. White Plains Altimeter 3003. Where you goin’ today?”

Me: “New Bedford. How ‘bout you?”

New York Departure: “I’m hoping to go home. Cleared Direct New Bedford.”

Saved me about 20 miles. I guess it pays to be polite on the radio.

Richard Jacobs

Dartmouth, MA