I overheard this exchange with the local TRACON, NorCal Approach, while flying along California’s central valley:

NorCal Approach: Cessna XXXX maintain at or above three thousand.

Cessna XXXX: Maintain at or above three thousand, Cessna XXXX.

NorCal Approach: Cessna XXXX, for your viewing pleasure, at your two o’clock, a heavy C-5 at two thousand.

Cessna XXXX: Excellent, my tax dollars at work, Cessna XXXX.

Erik Klavon

San Francisco, CA