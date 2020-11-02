Short Final: FL680

While flying from San Jose International airport to Portland International airport we heard the following:
Oakland Center: “Pinion, cleared to FL680.”
Bonanza 12AB: “Oakland Center, Bonanza 12AB with a question, when able.”
Oakland Center: “12AB, go ahead.”
Bonanza 12AB: “Did I just hear you clear an aircraft to climb above 60,000 feet?”
Oakland Center: “Affirmative, 12AB.”
Bonanza 12AB: “What kind of aircraft is that?”
Oakland Center: “A military aircraft.”
The exchange abruptly ended there.
Daniel Sternbergh
San Jose, CA