Short Final: CTAF Etiquette

My friend Ron has several pet peeves regarding radio etiquette on CTAF. I was inbound to our home base Charlotte‑Monroe Executive Airport when I heard him on frequency one afternoon and decided to see how many of his pet peeves I could check off in one transmission:

“Monroe traffic, SkyHawk 2055E is turning left final (1) for Runway zero five (2) for full stop landing and taxi back to line up and wait (3). Any traffic in the area please advise (4).”

(1) You can’t turn left or right final. There is only a turn to final.

(2) “Zero Five” isn’t painted on the runway. It’s only the number 5.

(3) You don’t “Line up and wait” at a non‑towered field.

(4) The AIM specifically states not to say this! You should be listening prior to making your call.

Elliott Cox

Clover, SC