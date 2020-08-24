Short Final: Callsigns

Upon checking into a Kansas City Center sector, I caught the following conversation already in progress:

Kansas City Center: “Uh Three Forty-five, what type of cargo are you carrying?”

345: “We’re carrying a college men’s basketball team.”

Center: “Ah, roger. I was just wondering about your callsign.”

345: “We don’t like it better than anyone else.”

Center: “Do they wear sparkly pink uniforms?”

345: “Don’t go there, Center.”

Center (with forced seriousness): “Roger … Twinkles Three Forty-five, fly heading 230. Descend and maintain 4000.”

Doc Copley