Short Final: Callsigns

Upon checking into a Kansas City Center sector, I caught the following conversation already in progress:
Kansas City Center: “Uh Three Forty-five, what type of cargo are you carrying?”
345: “We’re carrying a college men’s basketball team.”
Center: “Ah, roger. I was just wondering about your callsign.”
345: “We don’t like it better than anyone else.”
Center: “Do they wear sparkly pink uniforms?”
345: “Don’t go there, Center.”
Center (with forced seriousness): “Roger … Twinkles Three Forty-five, fly heading 230. Descend and maintain 4000.”
Doc Copley