One flight recently, I had an interesting exchange with Jacksonville Approach, south of Jacksonville at 9000 feet.

Approach: “N1234, be advised traffic 11 o’clock 10 miles at 9500 can exhibit abrupt changes in altitude and position.”

Me: “Will observe. That a military aircraft?”

Approach: “I’m not really allowed to say. Just watch out.”

That’s a new one for me! I wonder what was being tested in the skies that day.

Andrew Doorey

Raleigh, North Carolina