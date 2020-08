Heard on So-Cal after a long period of silence:

Cessna 234: “SOCAL Approach, Cessna Two Three Four.”

SOCAL Approach: “Go ahead Two Three Four”

Cessna 234: “Just thought I’d check in to see if we’re still on the air. It’s been awfully quiet.”

Approach: “Yeah, we’re still alive. Actually, it’s one of those relative things; it’s been awfully quiet to you but it’s been nice and quiet to us.”

Steve Brown

Mentone, Calif.