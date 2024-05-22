Short Final: An Abundance Of Caution

From IFR Magazine reader Ashok Joshi:

Taxiing to depart for our home in New Hampshire after picking my wife up at New York JFK Airport in my Bonanza, I was in line between a pair of Southwest Boeing 737s. As we waited for clearance to cross Runway 13/31, the ground controller said, “Southwest 123 cleared to cross Runway 13/31 on Echo. Bonanza 3680 Romeo, taxi to holding line; caution jet wash.”

After clearing me to cross the runway a minute later, ground control instructed the second 737, “Southwest 456, taxi to the holding line; caution prop wash.”