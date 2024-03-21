Short Final: Aircraft Identification

From AVweb reader Ron Sands: Overheard on the radio while en route to Oshkosh. (An Albatross is a Grumman-built Amphibian. See photo):
Albatross: “Peoria approach, Albatross N54321.”
Peoria approach: “Albatross N54321, Peoria approach.”
Albatross: “Peoria, request flight following, destination Oshkosh – Oscar Sierra Hotel.”
Peoria approach: “Albatross N54321 flight following approved, squawk 2451.”
Albatross: “Squawk 2451.”
After a brief pause…
Peoria approach: “Albatross N54321, isn’t your plane the one with spare tires on the sides?”