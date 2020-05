Heard on ground frequency at Oakland‑Pontiac, Michigan, airport.

Oakland Ground: “Ground vehicle 1, we’ve had a report of a hawk and a fox fighting at the approach end to 9R. Please investigate.”

Ground One (minutes later): “Oakland Ground, this is Ground Vehicle One. The fight is over. The hawk won.”

Ground (in his best movie announcer voice): “Yes! Once again, a demonstration of the clear superiority of air power.”