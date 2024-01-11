Short Final: Age Before Duty

My friend and I were flying his SR22 into Denver’s Centennial Airport. I was handling the radio. We were VFR at 13,500 feet when Center handed us off to Denver Approach. I checked in, then followed up with a request:
Me: In case we need it, can I expect a Bravo clearance?
Approach: No.
A few seconds went by…
Approach: That was unprofessional. Unable. My bad, I’m pretty old.
Me: I’m older.
Approach: Do you want to make a bet?
Me: At what age do they make you guys retire?
Approach: 56.
Me: Then I win the bet.
Approach: Alright, I owe you one. Cleared into the Bravo.