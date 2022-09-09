Top Letters And Comments, September 9, 2022

Lightspeed Releases New Safety-Focused ANR Headset

The built-in CO detector and hearing loss compensation are very interesting and I applaud them for adding these features to a headset. Yes, every aircraft has a CO detector but how many times do you look at that little yellow dot during a flight? It’s one of those things that you will (hopefully) never need, but some day it may just save your life.

Jelle H.

This is an interesting concept, but I wonder about a couple things. The frequency equalizer is a really nice feature for aging pilots. However, I wonder if they are making a mistake by not getting a TSO rating for this model. All of their other headsets are non-TSO, but their price points are clearly targeted at the private pilot who does not fly commercial. This set is now competing with the Bose A20, which is the preferred unit for commercial pilots who require a TSO’d headset. Also, I wonder what the life is for the CO detector and will it need recalibration or replacement periodically? My Zulu 3 set works well enough that I probably won’t be upgrading.

John Mc.

At first I rolled my eyes but then as I read more I applaud the company for adding functionality for a headset at that price point. There are many features (use them or not) that are pretty cool. That in comparison to other headsets that are the same price point but are just ANR and don’t offer much past that. Well done.

R.N.

G100UL Videos Series

Outstanding series of videos, this overview and all those that provide “insider’s views” on the production process and challenges and the regulatory side of replacing 100LL. Thanks very much for being the right person in the right place at the right time to brings us all these updates, Paul.

Thomas T.

Thanks for continuing to fill in the missing pieces on this vital issue, Paul.

YARS

Great series of videos Paul, it really helped sorting out the mess that is to follow after the FAA finally did something right!

Michael L.

Poll: Will You Ask Your FBO To Provide GAMI’s G100UL Fuel?