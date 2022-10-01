Top Letters And Comments, September 30, 2022

Why Your Performance Charts Are Wrong

In my youth I once took off on a golf-lawn quality but slightly wet runway that was sufficient by book figures, only to make it over the fence and adjacent road with shaking knees and at barely enough height not to touch crossing cars. Based on that experience the 25% increase should probably go to the difference between ordinary pilots and test pilots alone. This is even more true for landings where most of us won’t smash their plane in for optimum performance like a pilot will do.

Ages ago Sporty offered a slide rule calculator to adjust for various factors not contained in more sparse manufacturer’s take-off tables.

Siegfried L.

Once you begin flying transport category planes you soon realize just how true this article is about performance charts for normal category planes. Planes certified prior to 1979, those charts are even worse. Having computer/IPad based programs/apps make getting performance numbers for the jet I fly so much easier than using the spaghetti charts in the AFM/POH.

Matt W.

When Airplanes Ruled The Movies

Great subject Paul!

Nice article! You brought to us good entertainment, history and some good memories. So nice to see such a movie and the way movies were made back in the days. I’m born and raised in Brazil, lived in Rio for three decades, late 60s to late 70s and 80s so I am suspicious to say how beautiful the city is from above. Especially at that time. just few houses not high rise buildings yet. What a treasure! Copacabana Palace Hotel, Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas, Copacabana, Ipanema, Leblon all from above filmed at that time is just wonderful.

Thanks for the mix of art and aviation. We need more of this approach to GA. Too much of “safety” and “accidents” talks kills the poetry and the spirit of adventure.

I am all for adventure when comes to GA.

Again, thanks for the article.

Made my day.

Lewis M.

“Hollywood” and GA don’t mix. Like a fast car driving on a winding mountainous road, within a few minutes it will end up in a 500gallon gasoline fed fireball tumbling down, a GA airplane will have the engine “sputtering” in minutes (even turbo props…), crash uncontrollable in a lake or desolate wilderness. Booooring.

Richard B.

Paul, you find the most wonderful treasures and you write about them so well. Thank you for your skilful eye and pen!

Bob G.

Air France Relaunches All-In Pilot Training Program

I understand the need but see longer run issues. Pilots going through the normal system are exposed to a lot of variability and information about the state of the sector before they seek out jobs in the big carriers. They have a breadth of experience it would be hard to replicate in a program like this. Especially if bean counters are running the show instead of pilots. And any cultural safety issues seem more likely to be perpetuated.

Cosmo A.

Poll: Should GA Adopt More Virtual Reality For Training?