Top Letters And Comments, September 22, 2023

Beware Of Low-Pressure Open Door Policies

Great yarn Paul, brilliantly penned. Thank you.

It reminds me of an old mate, now long departed.

40 years ago, I was a young shearer working in the Great Southern region of Western Australia. One old bloke whose sheep we shore had a Jodel D11 he’d built. It was customary in those days for the farmer to put on a “cutout” at the conclusion of the annual shearing job. A “cutout” was a carton (or two) of beer and several hours drinking and believing we were all feeling far better than out aching bodies told us we were.

Old Don had a different approach. After we’d finished, the shed was cleaned up and the last bale of wool pressed, he’d get the plane out and he’d take anyone who was interested for a rip around the surrounding farmland, usually at about 500 ft. Beer wasn’t even thought of!

It started a dream that one day I would do the same.

Don was a beautiful man; humble and unassuming and of modest means. He shared of himself and his resources in many ways and when he passed away at a 64, I lost a mentor I looked up to with immense respect. Many years later as a sheep farmer myself I was able to carry on Don’s legacy for the declining few who actually wanted to go flying.

Anderson D.

Back at the beginning of the century I was lucky enough to go on a fly-yourself GOANA tour out of Redcliffe. After I returned from it, all my flying buddies wanted to do it too. When Mal Shipton announced that he was closing the business due to his wife’s illness, three other pilot couples joined us on his last tour of the Outback. These days, Air Safaris International is offering a similar service. Different outfit, but their “Outback&Reef” offering is essentially the same tour I took. All you need is a US pilot license and a checkout in a Cessna 172 when you arrive.

Those tours were by far the best travel experience of my life, the source of my most interesting stories, and the origin of an enduring fascination with all things Aussie. There’s a photo on my wall of my wife and I standing in front of “our” C172, with the big “Redcliffe” sign on the roof of the FBO. I’ll be back as soon as I can afford it.

Aviatrexx

Well done Paul. The reason I have a rag in hand during my walk-around, besides cleaning off bird/hangar detritus as I go, is to drop it on the plane when I am interrupted by someone sucked into my open hangar door. That way, after finishing my happy chat with the interloper, I can pick up my walk-around starting one station back from where I left off. I always enjoy the interruption.

SteveCK

Who’s Who In The Tower

Thank you, Elim.

This is a very good explanation of what’s going on the other side of the radio. Most of us know clearance, ground, tower, and departure on the way out and approach, tower, and ground on the way in. Now we know more about their workings and responsibilities.

Bill B.

Thank you for an excellent primer on who’s doing what in the cab. You are most appreciated.

Gayle M.

