Top Letters And Comments, October 22, 2021

EAA Launches Turn-Back Study

Many variables. Only way to tell it to go up and practice it yourself in your plane and see what happens in different situations.

Lower weight, stronger takeoff headwind, DA and many other things matter.

My Maule can make it back under some circumstances but only if conditions are right and I’m Johnny on the spot. I suspect in an actual takeoff engine out after liftoff I’d never be able to react fast enough below 500-750′ AGL to make it back.

Landing (or crashing, I suppose we always ‘land’) straight ahead is good general advise, but in some cases may not be the only option.

William

Too much emphasis on returning to the departure runway. Just making it back to the airport perimeter, infield, or diagonally across the departure runway would be preferable to crashing straight ahead in a subdivision, interstate, shopping district, busy boulevard, or trees, which are your choices at our county airport. On the airport you’re most likely to have people who can offer assistance if things go bad. But, as above, the VARIABLES! Huge difference between a 172 and a Cirrus.

Dennis C.

Some input here from a glider pilot: a 20-degree offset after liftoff greatly increases your return chances just in case, especially if you offset with the crosswind. Of course, that is a nearly impossible departure at most airports where you are expected to maintain runway heading, you would be the oddball.

Joe Jetstar

Practicing is fine, we did it in our Skyhawk, but that’s not the real issue. The real issue is recognizing [and accepting] that you haven’t any power and deciding on what to do. That could easily take fifteen or twenty seconds, perhaps more. You could then decide to turn when it is now too late.

My only engine stoppage occurred 1/2 of the way down a long runway, so I didn’t have to think about it.

Richard Phillips

The Buzzkill Argument

I think the problem is too many people accept risk by omission instead of by design.

I worked for 17 years flying fixed wing aerial fire suppression for a Canadian company. Most people thought it was a risky, even a crazy way to make a living, but I can honestly say I was never scared. There were many times where we had to proactively decide on mitigation actions during a bombing run but the operation had good SOPs to manage the risks and nobody ever got criticized if they decided a run was unacceptably dangerous and went home.

What I see in many of the buzz kill arguments is not pilots choosing to accept a risk during a flight, but rather refusing to accept the fact that they can and must manage the risk in an organized way.

David Gagliardi

Defining “safety culture” is not difficult; implementing one in a relatively unregulated environment is. Professional flying organizations achieve their impressive safety records almost exclusively with regulation. Regulation strictly mandates pro-pilot health, experience, training, operation, etc., etc., etc. Most of the important go/no-go decisions GA pilots make every time they fly are already made for professional pilots by dint of the regulatory environment they operate within. Professional pilots are told what to do, how to do it, and then are monitored to ensure they actually do what they’re told. And crucially, unlike general aviation, “fun” is not a factor in decision-making for commercial aviation.

That kind of control over GA pilots comes from only one place: the individual pilot. The best way I’ve found to emulate the pros is by defining and strictly adhering to personal minimums. But as Paul pointed out, the kind of activities GA pilots engage in are so diverse it’s nearly impossible for an individual to develop a risk mitigation scheme that covers them all.

I use a personal stop gap for decision-making on those operations that don’t fall within already established personal guidelines. After looking at the big picture (the aircraft, weather, and me) I ask myself two questions:

How will this decision be viewed by accident investigators if I crash? Would I take my grandchildren on this flight?

I’m not saying the answers to these questions should determine a go/no-go decision. I’m saying they should serve to help clarify and define your risk mitigation efforts. Risk is inherent in every decision, but understanding and mitigating them to the maximum extent possible ensures that “fun” never ranks higher on your decision matrix than “safety.”

Mark Sletten

Poll: What Do You Think of Diamond’s Electric eDA40?