Top Letters And Comments, October 14, 2022

Low-Viz Takeoffs

Just because you can doesn’t mean you should, though anyone suggesting a zero-zero makes it easy to determine whose aviation judgement I would trust my loved ones with.

The crews wearing the big boy pants have thoroughly engineered/tested avionics/installations, repetitively trained/evaluated proficient multi-pilot crews, redundant equipment, rigorous SOPs and supporting field infrastructure.

Even assuming the randomly trained/experienced Part 91 single pilot doesn’t drive it off into the weeds on roll or rotation, what’s the divert plan for an engine failure/fire takeoff continued or when your awesome new glass panel $&@?s the bed when your 40 year old ground wire or other single point failure fails after one too many expansion joint bumps.

Short of delivering time critical lifesaving aid (or suppressive fire), never seen the risk/reward.

Rich R.

This was a very sad incident. I am sure if the pilot had waited a while the fog would have lifted enough to at least see the runway. When I was young and dumb, I would leave out of College Park, MD with the fog just at the top of the trees but we could see the runway. Had about 10 seconds to get on the gauges, actually retracted the gear in IMC. We wanted to go to the beach early to get a good day in. Looking back, pretty risky for the reward. Wouldn’t do that now. I believe the ceiling should be the minimums for an instrument procedure before departing.

John M.

The AirCam Experience

Dye nailed the flight test evaluation! I’ve flown over 360 unique types in 60 years–but the AirCam on amphibs has to be the most fun–and flying in Minnesota makes for lots of opportunities to go splashing!

The STOL capabilities are also amazing. As an FBO, I have access to a lot of great airplanes–jets, turboprops, high performance piston singles and twins, helicopters, balloons, gliders, seaplanes, skiplanes–but if I ever retired and had to own just ONE airplane, it would be an AirCam. (But I WOULD ask Lockwood to design a good heater!)

Jim H.

My wife and I both had the chance to fly the AirCam on floats with Phil Lockwood several years ago. We both have our seaplane rating, but no more seaplane experience than one gets from getting the rating, and yet both the landing and takeoff from water in the AirCam was easy as pie. And as the author says, flying an AirCam is FUN! Easily the most fun flying experience either of us have had. Our aviation dream is to build one on floats and visit the Bahamas in it on a regular basis.

Brian S.

