Top Letters And Comments, November 20, 2020

Got My Flying Car So Don’t Need No Stinkin’ BFR

If Teslas won’t fly on Mars I also refuse to go. And thanks Paul for the reference to AC 90-66B as I too responded “really?” in falsetto to 1000 ft traffic patterns for piston aircraft.

All my “BFRs” (didn’t know that is “old-speak” till you told me) have till now been twice a year in simulators flying at night in bad weather or in temperatures too hot to fly accompanied by wind shear with one engine down and one to go. Next year will be my first at taking a classic what used to be called a BFR. I know what class A, B, C and D airspace are but I’ll need to bone up on the rest. I’ve obviously been faking it in my own taildragger for years now. It’ll be a whole new world. Thanks for the heads-up, Paul.

Paul: Enjoyed your ‘Got My Flying Car So Don’t Need No Stinkin’ BFR’ article.

Ironically, just last week we were traveling from our summer home in Wisconsin (due W of OSH) to our winter home in Florida and passed through Rome, GA enroute.

I happened to look left and saw a restaurant with a “VolksBus” airplane on a stick out front plus a Falcon and a Gulfstream incorporated into the building. Cool!

Airbus better look out!!

Study Finds Pilots’ Brains Work Differently

That may or may not be true, but assuming it is true, is it that only people with that particular type of brain become pilots, or does the training to become a pilot actually alter the brain? And what of the pilots that, shall we say, should take up some activity other than flying?

[…] It would make sense to me that any activity, not just flying, affects the brain and helps it to grow in such regard. It is evident that each person is an individual and has different skills and abilities that help him/her in different activities and that can be further developed to become an even better pilot, for example. So, people who are skilled in multitasking and try flying will become good pilots, while people who are terrible at it will either give up flying or end up in a smoking hole in the cornfield. This is also called natural selection, lol.

Something that hasn’t been mentioned is: are there any other traits that would make one want to become a pilot that are linked with that “predisposition” for multitasking?

