Top Letters And Comments, November 18, 2022

Frank Robinson Dead At 92

I was fortunate to hear this remarkable man speak at a Royal Aeronautical Society lecture in London. He even graciously answered a question from me. He changed the lives of many thousands of people by introducing them to helicopters, by making them light and simple. The R22 weighed half of the Enstrom I learned on – and it burned half of the fuel. His designs were a game-changer. Such engineering giants don’t come around often – I think he is up there with the best.

Bob G.

I’ll never forget meeting Frank for the first time in Miami at the HAI helicopter symposium in 1993. I was a ground systems tech for the FAA but flew helicopters for fun. I attended the symposium and they put FAA on my symposium badge. And I didn’t give it a second thought. Seeing all the new helicopters as a pilot I was like a kid in the candy store jumping from helicopter to helicopter.

I came upon the Robinson helicopter display and saw for the first time the R44 helicopter. I looked at the guy standing at the new helicopter and asked if I could take a look? I quickly began opening panels asking about a specific bearing in the drive system. The guy at the display said, you know quite a bit about these helicopters. I explained that only a couple years earlier I had to crash land one in Washington DC when the drive tension bearing burned up in flight.

There is a procedure to check these bearings before flight with a temp sensing strip and a warning light when the tension system is activated. The belts may need tensioning during flight and will activate momentarily. But, if it comes on for more than 6 seconds (now changed to ten seconds) it means the bearing is gone and you need to land immediately if not sooner. This bearing on the R22 is right next to the fuel tanks. When the bearing goes, it is metal to metal and glowing red hot quickly.

The run on autorotation was uneventful and we exited and ran from the helicopter before the rotors stopped. In our minds we knew what was happing and didn’t want to be in a helicopter when it explodes.

I told this story to the guy standing at the display with enthusiasm. Pointing at the bear involved and asked… I see more belts have been added and this bearing looks different, what was changed? The guy standing there clearly wasn’t a sales guy. He began to tell me in detail how the bearings were now roller bearings as he looked at my badge that said FAA. I then said… wouldn’t roller bearing create more heat and fail faster? I noticed the sales guy was looking very concerned. This was R44 #1 and had just got certified by the FAA.

When I noticed he was looking at my badge I immediately explained I was just an interested pilot and my job was to maintain radars, communication, and navigation systems for the FAA, not to inspect planes. I then said I was just interested and if he could pass on the information to the engineers back at Robinson.

You see, I looked at his badge and it only showed ‘Robinson’. So naturally, I thought it was a sales guy from Robinson. No, he pointed out. You are talking to the right guy. “I’m Frank Robinson”.

Boy did I feel like an idiot. I’m trying to explain helicopter systems to Frank Robinson, the guy who designed the helicopter. I went from smart a$$ questioning kid, to idol worshiping, thanking him for making an affordable helicopter so I could learn to fly one.

Learning to fly a helicopter is expensive… but learning in a Bell 206 was never going to happen under $50,000 back then in the late 80s. Impossible for the average guy without going into the military.

I’ve been out to the Robinson Safety school since then. Great experience.

Frank was a great influence on my [life]. Without him, I never would have become a commercial helicopter pilot.

Richard G.

Three People, 53 Dogs Survive Snowy Golf Course Crash

I spent the better part of 53 years flying 135 and 91 in the Great Lakes. I transported boat-crews for my client to/from Great Lakes freighters at various ports on the five great lakes. MKE was a popular destination for my client. My client was also the largest cement plant in world who operated 7 massive cement freighters.

It was Christmas Eve 1979 1000PM when my phone rang. I was in the middle of something and was also about to go to the midnight church service. The hysterical voice at the other end of the phone hollered out, “Jeff, this is Norm…I need to get to Milwaukee now….the E.M. Ford broke free of her moorings in strong winds and is ramming the dock….she will sink soon if I don’t get there….”. It took a few seconds for that image to come into view in my brain…..a 428 foot great lakes freighter, moored securely for winter weather, loaded with 8,000 tons of concrete, broke loose in the wind! “Norm, I will call you right back!”

Yup, MKE was experiencing a full scale winter blizzard. The weather was WOXOF S++ with sustained northeast winds of 70KTS. Zero ceiling, zero vis, hurricane force winds.

We didn’t fly that night and the E.M. Ford did sink at the bow next to the dock. The hole in her bow was patched and she was towed to Sturgeon Bay for repairs. It took months to hammer out the tons of now solid concrete in the bow. She sailed for 26 more years. The E.M. Ford became the oldest commercial vessel to sail the great lakes at 110 years old. Quite a night to remember about MKE.

God bless.

Jeff W.

