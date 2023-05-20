Top Letters And Comments, May 19, 2023

Pipistrel Velis Electro: Certified Electric

We purchased the Velis purely for R&D, not for use as a trainer, and for that purpose it has exceeded all expectations. As compared to the very limited Electro, the Velis has allowed us to complete a fairly rigorous series of test programs. We’ve operated the plane for more than 100 cycles now, we’ve seen hardware failure modes, encountered performance considerations that are unique to electric propulsion, had to deal with maintenance complications and training issues related to the language and lingo as well as system complexity. We’ve flown dozens of FAA test pilots and flight test engineers to give them their first exposure to the technology.

Mission ready for the US NAS, not really. But as far as a technology demonstrator and R&D platform, this little plane has launched the field forward. So for all the naysayers, so what if it has the utility of a prewar t-craft with a fuel leak, it does have a mission that’s important right now and the technology will advance.

Thanks, Paul, for bringing this back up. It’s timely as we are getting ready to release final reports (which will be public) and start additional, targeted test programs to assist with some new certification questions and to develop tools to make electric flight feasible.

I. Silver

This is the kind of story that makes AVweb perhaps the best aviation-reporting “magazine” in the business. Where other aviation sources are often “cheerleaders” for new products, Paul Bertorelli can always be counted upon to provide a “here it is, warts and all” narrative–the good AND the bad. Paul isn’t negative–just a practical pilot–a pragmatist–a person guided more by practical considerations than ideals.

I also fly gliders, and Paul’s mention of the Taurus self-launching glider puts electric airplane flight in perspective. The Taurus is a perfect example of what electric airplanes CAN do–self-launch–climb to find lift–shut down–and instantly available in case you need to find more lift. That works for gliders–but not for trainers–or even for “fun-flying airplanes.

Thanks for putting electric flight into perspective–at least until a better battery is invented!

Jim Hanson

Threading Needles

Great article and explanation of the inner workings of close proximity airports. Thankfully, I don’t have to worry about that.

Joe P.

I once almost made a similar mistake of landing at the wrong airport. There were 3 airports in close proximity to each other. I was in contact with ATC flight following, and was cleared into land. I informed ATC that there were maintenance vehicles on the runway. ATC replied that no, there wasn’t any scheduled maintenance vehicles on any of my runways. So I poured the power to it, got some altitude, and sure enough. My target destination airport was right on my nose. Not underneath my wing….)

Karrpilot

