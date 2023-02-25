Top Letters And Comments, February 24, 2023

Changing Of The Guard

I started flying in 1966 out of Zamperini Field (KTOA) in Torrance, CA, at a time when general aviation began to flourish in Southern California. The airport tallied approximately 348,000 operations annually, making it a busy airport within what is now the SOCAL domain – an excellent area to learn radio communications. Traffic was intense but training there eventually made it easy for local pilots to accept “Changing of the Guard” procedures at towers or approach control facilities as non-events. Later, as a CFI, I worked out of KPSP, an UP/DOWN facility with commercial traffic, and very efficient controllers adding to the learning curve but at a somewhat slower pace. It was there that I frequently gave instruction to Europeans eagerly anticipating flying into the LA basin for the opportunity to enter one of the busiest traffic areas in the world. They were impressed with the “rapid-fire” ATC instructions and traffic density, making for the most animated debriefings. This article helps explain ATC’s “dark side”. Thank you, Tarrance.

Raf S.

I have been to many tower visits, but I have never had anyone explain the hand-off. This was great and really opened my eyes to what you professionals go through. Great article!

Joe P.

Great review and should be read by many of us who participate in the system, GA, Commercial and Military. I learned more about ATC here than 40 + years of flying.

Thank you, Tarrance.

David P.

In-Ear Shootout: Clarity Link, CQ BT

1. Properly inserted, in my experience the CA headset gives me WAY more noise reduction than A20s (I’ve tried several times). It’s not even close.

2. To get proper insertion, ditch the “roll the ear bud” instructions. Ear buds are icky: embrace the ick. With CA, you wet the bud (go ahead, lick it) and just slide it right into the ear canal – get it right in there. The wet bud will slide in fairly easily (unless it’s too big). You should need to apply some pressure, to get your ear canal to compress the bud, and as the bud relaxes into shape you’ll hear the onset of profound silence. When you remove the bud it’s going to carry ear wax with it, so people who cannot embrace the ick are just not going to like using these headsets properly – get them a set of ANRs.

3. My CA ear buds do get uncomfortable after a couple of hours. It’s nothing like the searing pain that results from wearing over-the-ear headsets that touch the ear; nor is there any clamping-force-derived headache, but the ear canal does get tired of the buds and I find myself re-seating them after 2-3 hours.

Thomas B.

Reluctant to try yet another brand of in-ear headset. Too risky given the high price of $400+ for just a trial. Have already made the mistake of trying 3 other brands —- the smallest tips are too big and painful to wear for any extended period of time and don’t come close to the attenuation of ANR headsets. When they start providing extra small tips, maybe I would be encouraged to try them; but until then, I’ll stay with standard ANR headsets.

Gwen W.

Poll: Do You Think Recent Close Calls Indicate Widespread Problems In Aviation Safety?