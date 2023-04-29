Top Letters And Comments, April 28, 2023

At Least It Didn’t Blow Up On The Pad

Overlooked is the fact that this rocket was built out of welded stainless steel, outdoors, in a field in Texas. Compared to the old way of building rockets, doing it this way means that the decrease in cost to orbit with Starship will be massive.

The systems complexity issues are not to be underestimated, but the comically massive profit potential of Starlink means that they’ll have effectively unlimited money to get them figured out.

Reusability will be icing on the cake. That part is still less clear to me. They plan to use heat shield tiles which should work fine for low earth orbit, but using them over and over again, I don’t know. And using tiles for lunar and interplanetary reentry seems like it’s a bridge too far. But without reusability, they could make the engines quite a bit cheaper, and that will help even more.

It’s going to work. And it’s going to change space forever.

It did seem a little odd that everyone was celebrating and doing high fives following the destruction of the booster and starship. But one encouraging thing that did show up from that last-minute video was that the whole assembly held together even after tumbling out of control. I realize that SpaceX wanted to move quickly with the booster by using 33 of the reliable Raptor engines rather than developing an expensive, larger engine, but the plumbing and sonic resonance of all those engines in close proximity can be a huge problem.

Having said that, I’m putting my money on the theory that flying debris from the launchpad may have struck and damaged the booster before it even lifted off. If the on-screen videos were accurate, at least three engines failed almost immediately after liftoff and you could see jets of flame popping out away from the booster very quickly – sure signs that something was amiss. Damage photos of the pad show major structural damage and a huge crater underneath the support structure. All that concrete had to go somewhere. SpaceX may have another booster and Starship ready in a couple months, but getting the pad repaired and building a proper blast trench might take a lot longer.

Flew my RV6 from AZ to watch this launch and see StarBase, and one word, IMPRESSIVE. Driving right up to where this massive, silver ship sitting on its pad and seeing the other SpaceX operations going on all around it is really something remarkable Its almost like some advanced alien race has set up shop here on earth and us mere humans get to watch the fun.

Yes the StarShip Heavy failed before reaching orbit, just like the early Falcon rocket failures that nearly bankrupted Musk, but with very large brass and incredible talent he and SpaceX keep going and now the Falcon 9 and Falcon 9 Heavy are the most cost effective, successful, REUSABLE Launch vehicles ever built, full stop. There are national space programs, including NASA, that haven’t done what SpaceX is doing now routinely.

As a side note, due to thousands of people in the area there was no cell internet service at the viewing area on South Parde Island, except for those who had a SpaceX StarLink antenna, fed by satellites launched by SpaceX!

My utmost congratulations and respect go out to Elon Musk and the crew at SpaceX. They will undoubtedly fix the problems with StarShip and can’t wait to see their next amazing achievement.

