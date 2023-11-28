IFR X-Country Training: Which Approaches

Russ Niles
Any pilot who got an instrument rating in the last 25 years knows that part of the training requires a 250 NM (for airplanes) cross‑country flight under IFR. It is called the “long cross‑country” flight, although there’s no “short cross‑country” flight. That flight requires three approaches, but which three has been a source of confusion. The instrument cross-country training article in the current issue of IFR Magazine sorts it out.