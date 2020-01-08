Garmin Introduces Next-Generation Navigators

Garmin introduced its new GTN 650Xi and GTN 750Xi all-in-one touchscreen navigators on Wednesday. The GTN 650Xi and 750Xi are Garmin’s fourth-generation GPS/NAV/COMMs and feature faster map rendering and smoother panning than their predecessors along with an ultra-high-resolution display and wide viewing angle. They were designed as slide-in upgrades to the previous generation GTN 650 and 750.

“Garmin was the first to introduce the all-in-one navigator with the iconic GNS 430/530,” said Garmin vice president of aviation sales and marketing Carl Wolf. “Over time the GNS WAAS and the industry-first GTN 650/750 touchscreen navigators were added to the line-up along with state-of-the-art features such as voice control, wireless connectivity and more. As the leader in GPS cockpit navigation, we have brought the most widely adopted navigators to the industry and with the GTN 650Xi and GTN 750Xi, we’re excited to add one more to the family.”

GTN 650Xi and GTN 750Xi functions include ILS and LPV instrument approach procedures, visual approach guidance, approaches with RF leg types, VNAV, and graphical flight plan editing on the moving map. According to Garmin, the GTN 650Xi and GTN 750Xi have received FAA approval and are available for fixed-wing single-engine and multi-engine piston, turbine and experimental aircraft with approvals for helicopters and business aircraft in the works. Retail price is listed at $12,495 for the GTN 650Xi and $17,995 for the GTN 750Xi.