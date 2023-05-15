Honeywell Completes First Flight With Anthem Flight Deck

Honeywell announced on Friday that it has successfully completed the first flight to be fully managed by its Anthem integrated flight deck. The company has been flight testing hybrid versions of the system for over a year, logging more than 120 hours of time in the air. The first flight with the fully equipped Anthem flight deck used Honeywell’s Pilatus PC-12 test aircraft and lasted for approximately one hour.

“Throughout the flight, the pilot and crew tested various aspects of the modular and customizable system, and it performed exactly as designed,” said Honeywell Aerospace Electronic Solutions president Jim Currier. “Honeywell Anthem is simple, smart and intuitive, and it takes little to no time to feel comfortable with it. Moving forward, flight tests on the PC-12 aircraft and will focus on exercising the system in real-life operational scenarios that will provide critical feedback for robust final red-label designs.”

Honeywell noted that Anthem’s core architectural system provides a 50-percent reduction in size, weight and power compared to the company’s Primus Epic integrated avionics system. Introduced in 2021, the flight deck is designed to be customizable for a wide range of aircraft segments including commercial, business and general aviation as well as defense and advanced air-mobility (AAM). Anthem is the sixth generation of avionics developed by Honeywell and the company’s first cloud-connected cockpit system. A certification timeline was not announced.

For a closer look at the Honeywell Anthem integrated avionics system, check out the video below from AirVenture 2022.