First Quarter Avionics Sales Drop

Worldwide business and general aviation avionics sales brought in more than $660 in the first quarter (Q1) of 2020, according to the Avionics Market Report recently released by the Aircraft Electronics Association (AEA). This marks a decreased of 8.8-percent from the first three months of last year. AEA noted that the drop follows 12 consecutive quarters with a reported increase in year-over-year sales.

“With the passing of the Jan. 1, 2020, deadline to equip aircraft with ADS-B Out avionics in the United States, the end to 12 consecutive quarters of sales growth may not come as a surprise,” said AEA CEO Mike Adamson. “We also don’t yet know the full extent and global impact of the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic near the end of the first quarter and how it will weigh on the industry and our market figures going forward.”

The retrofit market made up 52.3-percent of 2020 Q1 avionics sales with the remaining 47.7-percent coming from forward-fit sales. Total retrofit sales for the quarter amounted to $345.65 million, 10.9-percent lower than Q1 2019’s $388.08 million. Forward fit sales decreased 6.3-percent from $336.08 million in the first quarter of 2019 to $314.78 million over the same period this year. For companies that separated sales figures by country, the U.S. and Canadian markets made up 75.2-percent of their total worldwide sales.