Aspen Offers New Standard Feature On MAX Flight Displays

Aspen Avionics has announced that it will be including synthetic vision as standard on new installations of Evolution MAX series primary and multi-function displays. Along with synthetic vision, MAX series features include GPS-aided AHRS in the event of pitot static failure, altitude intercept based on climb rate and audio panel interface. In addition, Aspen has reduced prices on multi-display systems and display upgrades such as Angle of Attack and ADS-B enablement software.

“When reviewing our product offering for the new MAX series, it made sense to include the additional situational awareness benefits of synthetic vision, coupled with the price reductions on our other software offerings to complement the noteworthy safety and operational improvements we have made to the Aspen MAX displays,” said Aspen CEO John Uczekaj. “Our corporate philosophy from the time we introduced the Evolution 1000 display line 12 years ago was to offer new functions and safety features our current customers could affordably adopt and, provide future owners the peace of mind that their investment is protected.”

Aspen’s MAX displays can be configured for one, two or three units. A single Evolution 1000 MAX PFD runs $9,995. Prices for the synthetic vision upgrade for non-MAX units and Angle of Attack software, both previously $1,995, are now $595 each. The ADS-B Enablement upgrade has been reduced from $795 to $595. Aspen also offers an upgrade program for existing Aspen EFIS systems.