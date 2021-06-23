Blackhawk Launches Avionics-Oriented Business

Blackhawk Aerospace has announced that it is entering the avionics market with the official launch of its new Blackhawk Aerospace Technologies (BAT) business. BAT was created as part the company’s acquisition of Columbia Avionics & Aircraft Services, which took place in May 2021. Based at Missouri’s Columbia Regional Airport (KCOU), Columbia Avionics has developed avionics STCs for Citations and other business jet models since 1995.

“Blackhawk Aerospace Technologies is a great addition to our family of companies,” said Blackhawk Aerospace CEO Jim Allmon. “The avionics STC development capabilities of the company will not only provide our dealers with more offerings for their customers, but it will also help Blackhawk to certify engine-to-avionics integrations more quickly and efficiently.”

According to Blackhawk, BAT will focus on expanding Columbia’s business jet work along with creating STCs for the turboprop market. The company will also provide maintenance, airframe modifications and avionics installations. Mark Wilken will take over as president of Blackhawk Aerospace Technologies with Conrad Theisen serving as vice president of sales and marketing, Lance Fox as director of engineering and Shad Sones as general manager.