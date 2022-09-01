Avidyne AviOS10.3 Operating System Software Approved

Avidyne’s AviOS10.3 operating system software for the IFD GPS navigator series and ATLAS and HELIOS flight management systems has received FAA technical standard order authorization (TSOA) and supplemental type certificate (STC) approval. Among the features added with the software upgrade are visual approaches, vertical navigation (VNAV) and a certified terrain avoidance and warning system (TAWS) option. The company noted that AviOS10.3 also includes features designed for helicopter operators such as a radar altimeter (RADALT) display, power line database, half-mile zoom range and 3 arc-second high-definition terrain database option.

“We have faced several challenges in getting AviOS10.3 to market, including of course, the global pandemic and supply chain crises, but Avidyne has continued to innovate, and we are pleased to bring these new capabilities to our current and future customers,” said Avidyne president and CEO Dan Schwinn. “AviOS10.3 includes several significant new functions and features that will continue to keep our FMS line at the forefront in general and business aviation avionics.”

According to Avidyne, all new IFDs and ATLAS/HELIOS FMS units are now shipping with AviOS10.3. The software – not including labor or options such as TAWS and the 3 arc-second HD terrain database – is also available from the company at no charge as a field-loadable upgrade through authorized Avidyne dealers. Avidyne noted that the “TAWS enablement for new IFD and ATLAS systems is a $7,999 option per aircraft and includes the higher resolution 3 arc-second terrain database.”