Aspen To Join AIRO Group

Aspen Avionics announced on Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement to become a member of the AIRO Group. As part of the group, Aspen says it will be able to expand its investments, resources and technologies in general aviation avionics as well as allowing the company to move into offering “avionics solutions for manned and unmanned flight platforms for commercial, military, robotics and multi-modal aircraft.” According to the company, the agreement will not change its present operations or its support for the general aviation market. The deal is expected to be finalized by the end of 2020.

“As a recognized innovator in the general aviation segment, Aspen’s inclusion in the AIRO Group’s diversified company portfolio not only helps strengthen Aspen Avionics current business lines but opens up opportunities in other aerospace markets that will enable future growth and innovation,” said Aspen CEO John Uczekaj. “This is a very exciting development for our current and future customers as well as our employees and allows us to take our business to a higher level.”

The AIRO Group is a new aerospace and defense platform which plans to focus on drone technology and urban air mobility, advanced avionics, and defense and training. In addition to Aspen, Group members are expected to include defense technology companies Agile Defense and Coastal Defense, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV/drone) solutions providers AIRO Drone, Sky-Watch and Valqari, electric aircraft developer VRCO, and autonomous systems company Airgility.