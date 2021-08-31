With Roads Largely Clear, No Need for Mass Airlift for Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida made landfall 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast in 2005. Operation AirDrop, an Air Care Alliance member group, reports that this time, ground-based relief organizations say that land routes are largely clear and passable, so a mass airlift is not required. Volunteer pilots and aircraft operators can stand down.

Founded in the wake of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, Operation AirDrop organizes GA aircraft, pilots, and service providers to deliver supplies and support after a natural disaster. Post-hurricane flood recovery is an Operation AirDrop specialty. Volunteer missions over the years have involved aircraft from an Aeronca Champ to a Bombardier CRJ-700 regional jet delivering meals, diapers, and cleaning supplies.

Hurricane Ida could involve relocation flights or other response efforts, according to ACA, and the FAA has established an Airspace Coordination Area – not a TFR, but ACA says “it is a notice that an increased number of airplanes, VFR and IFR, will be flying to support relief efforts. TFRs may pop up with little or no notice for military and law enforcement Search and Rescue.