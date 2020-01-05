Wiring Issue Emerges On MAX

The detailed probe of the Boeing 737 MAX certification has uncovered a potential wiring problem that might require modifications to all 800 airframes built so far and may also affect thousands of 737NGs. The New York Times is reporting that the examination found a couple of wiring bundles that control the tail may be too close together, creating the risk of a short circuit. Boeing found the problem and reported it to the FAA and the issue is being discussed by top company officials the Times reported, citing unnamed sources.

According to the Times the fix is relatively simple and involves the installation of a clamp to create more space between the bundles. It will take about one to two hours for each aircraft. “We are working closely with the F.A.A. and other regulators on a robust and thorough certification process to ensure a safe and compliant design,” Gordon Johndroe, a Boeing spokesman, said in a statement to the Times. “We identified these issues as part of that rigorous process, and we are working with the FAA to perform the appropriate analysis. It would be premature to speculate as to whether this analysis will lead to any design changes.”