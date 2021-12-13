What appears to be a practice or demonstration drop by a Brazilian Embraer EMB-202A Ipanema ended with the wings folding and the pilot surviving with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. The Ipanema is a aerial application plane but this aircraft appears to dump its load rather than spray it.

In the crash sequence, the airplane flies the centerline of a rough air strip and starts jettisoning a load of liquid from the belly rather than the application nozzles on the wings. About half way through the drop, the aircraft pitches up and the wings fold. Authorities are undoubtedly investigating.