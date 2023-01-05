Washington Renominated For FAA Administrator Post

As expected, President Joe Biden has renewed the nomination of Phil Washington to head up the FAA. The agency has been without an administrator for almost a year and there were no hearings to confirm him in the last Senate. The new Senate sat on Jan. 2 and Washington’s was among several second-time nominations put forth by Biden. Despite the Democrats’ majority in the Senate, Washington’s nomination might be contentious.

Washington has been the CEO of Denver International Airport for more than a year but that’s his first aviation job. Before DIA, he was CEO of the Los Angeles transit system. He was recently named in a search warrant resulting from a corruption investigation at the City of Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Acting Administrator Billy Nolen has been presiding over a busy time at the agency.