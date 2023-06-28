Warbird Pilot/Owner Killed in Montana P-40 Accident

Warbird pilot/owner and Minnesota businessman Paul Ehlen was killed in the crash of a Curtiss P-40 in western Montana. News reports indicate the aircraft suffered a mechanical failure on takeoff from Ravelli County Airport and crashlanded and was seriously damaged. According to the Ravelli County Sheriff’s Department, Ehlen died “due to the impact of the crash.”

News video shows the aircraft sitting atop a berm with the rudder and engine cowling apparently detached. There is no evidence of fire. According to the reports, Ehlen was returning to his home in Minnesota from a second home in Hamilton, Montana, when the crash occurred. The FAA and NTSB are investigating.

Ehlen was remembered fondly by friends in several Facebook posts.